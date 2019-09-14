Six members of a family were buried to death in a landslide at Thawang Rural Municipality, Rolpa, last night.The landslide triggered by a heavy rain had struck the house at Chherlowang of Thawang Rural Municiplaity-2, at midnight.Bodies of Thir Kumari Jhankri Budha, 28, and her son Ashal Budha, 4, were recovered this morning.According to Ward Chairperson Basant Rokka, bodies of Jaya Budha, 38, his wife Muljyoti Budha, 36 and their daughters Devasti, 9, and Karishna, 2, were dug out of the rubble this afternoon.District Police Office DSP Chitra Bahadur Gurung said landslide had buried one house and three cowsheds. As many as 42 cattle were killed in the incident.It is learnt that it will take two days to ferry the bodies to district hospital for post-mortem as landslides and flash floods triggered by rainfall have obstructed road leading to Thawang.Laxman Dhakal chief district officer of Rolpa said preparations were on to dispatch a team of health workers led by Dr Prakash Budha to bring bodies to the district hospital.A police team deployed from Area Police Office Thawang had carried out rescue work in the wake of the incident.