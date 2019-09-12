snow
There were videos on the network filmed by the residents of Norilsk on September 11.

Snow-covered streets are visible on frames - this is a common occurrence for a northern city in the middle of the first autumn month. However, due to the strong wind that accompanies the cooling, a storm warning was announced in Norilsk.

According to experts, the season of snowstorms here usually begins in late October.



