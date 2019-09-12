I was thrilled to bits to see him, he lost weight... and the state he's in, it's a wonder, I don't know how I would cope.

Renowned British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has broken her media silence on Julian Assange's imprisonment, telling RT that the solitary confinement in which he is kept for no reason has taken a toll on his health., where he is being held after the UK police dragged him from the Ecuadorean Embassy back in April. Arranging a visit to Britain's maximum security prison took a month, and during this time the whistleblower was held in solitary confinement, Westwood told RT.Separately, Assange also faces charges in the US, which revolve around his contacts with fellow whistleblower Chelsea Manning, who exposed to WikiLeaks the extent of American war crimes in Iraq.Other renowned figures have thrown their weight behind Assange in the past, warning about his deteriorating condition.