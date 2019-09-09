© MediaTV

Several people have been shot dead in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, near Rotterdam, according to police. Unconfirmed reports state that three had been killed.The incident occurred at around 6pm local time on Monday, in the Heimerstein neighborhood of the city. Police soon descended on the scene of the shooting, which is believed to have happened inside a private home.Police have not yet provided any casualty figures, stating only that there have been "several victims."Dordrecht's Mayor Wouter Kolff described the shooting as "very serious," and announced he would visit the Heimerstein neighborhood later on Monday night., and the perpetrator arrested. On the other side of Rotterdam, according to local media.