The ruling United Russia party suffered a blow from three opposition parties whose candidates claimed nearly half of Moscow City Council's seats during a contentious vote in the metropolis of 12 million people.The Moscow vote follows opposition rallies which sprang up after election officials disqualified numerous liberal candidates, citing failure to collect enough signatures of genuine voters.Almost every weekend, since late July, tens of thousands joined authorized and unauthorized protests, some of which ended up in scuffles with police.In the run-up to the vote, Alexey Navalny, a vocal Kremlin critic and anti-corruption activist, urged Muscovites to cast their ballots for United Russia's strongest opponents. He claimed that this strategy, called "smart voting," would help outplay the ruling party in their constituencies.Moscow's mayor Sergey Sobyanin welcomed the results, calling the race "the most emotional and genuinely competitive one in recent history," and pointing out that "political diversity" will benefit the city council.The voting day ran smoothly even though Moscow police had been put on alert.There were reports on social media about violations by various activists which can't be independently verified.At some point, an experimental online voting system went down twice and had to be rebooted. Authorities confirmed that no ballots had been lost due to the glitches, but said it averted around 200 attempts to exploit the malfunctions and submit votes without proper registration.Aside from the elections in the capital, Russians cast their votes in 84 regions and cities across the country, choosing their municipal council members, mayors, and governors.