© MGN

What has the report found?

It counted 65.55 lakh* lightning strikes

Why are these findings important?

*

Lightning strikes have caused at least 1,311 deaths in the four-month period between April and July this year, according to a first-of-its-kind report on lightning incidents in India. It has been prepared by Climate Resilient Observing Systems Promotion Council (CROPC), a non-profit organisation that works closely with India Meteorological Department (IMD).of which 23.53 lakh (36 per cent) happened to be cloud-to-ground lightning, the kind that reaches the Earth. The other 41.04 lakh (64 per cent) were in-cloud lightning, which remains confined to the clouds in which it was formed.Odisha recorded over 9 lakh incidents of lightning (both kinds), the maximum for any state but fewer deaths than Uttar Pradesh, which had 3.2 lakh incidents.The report is part of an effort to create a database that can help develop an early warning system for lightning, spread awareness, and prevent deaths. Between 2,000 and 2,500 people are estimated as killed every year in lightning strikes in the country.It is possible to predict, 30-40 minutes in advance, when a lightning strike heads towards Earth. The prediction is made possible through study and monitoring of the in-cloud lightning strikes. Timely dissemination of this information can save several lives.After carrying out a pilot project in 16 states, the IMD has begun providing lightning forecasts and warnings through mobile text messages from this year. However, this is not yet available in all regions, and there isn't enough awareness as yet on the kinds of action that need to be taken after an alert.( 1 lahk= 100,000)