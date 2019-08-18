DID YOU SEE IT?HUGE #meteor (bolide) in the skies over Torregrande, Sardinia yesterday evening, August 16th! Video: @ClaudiuPorcu via Irina Gencheva pic.twitter.com/WFq4jwaJxl — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 17, 2019

A bright fireball (meteor) lit up the skies over the western Mediterranean yesterday; this video is from Menorca, Balearic Islands. Video: @MiriamSintes / Laboratorio de Climatología - Universidad de Alicante pic.twitter.com/TnlOkjPeBf — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 17, 2019

A very bright meteor appeared in the skies over the western-central Mediterranean yesterday evening, August 16th at around 22:43 CEST.The fireball was likelyIt was a long-duration event, lasting over 4 seconds. The meteor reached peak brightness in a series of bright flares, which appear to have resulted in fragmentation of the meteoroid - several fragments are visible towards the end of the luminous path. It appears likely that the incoming meteoroid was comparatively slow and that the event may have resulted in a meteorite fall - into the Mediterranean sea.