And the medical examiner rules that Jeffrey Epstein . . . . committed suicide
Sat, 17 Aug 2019 14:34 UTC
The death of the registered sex offender and a friend to presidents and royalty prompted many speculations that it might have been a murder.
Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, appears to have fashioned a noose out of a bed sheet and hung himself from a bunk bed in his cell, fracturing several bones in his neck, officials told the New York Times.
The Manhattan billionaire killed himself just days after being taken off suicide watch at the correctional center, following an earlier apparent attempt to take his own life. Guards on watch at the facility reportedly left Epstein unsupervised for longer than prison regulations require.
Just one day before his suicide, thousands of court documents were unsealed which brought to light previously undisclosed allegations against Epstein and his associates, including politicians, businessmen and even royalty. More recently, following his suicide, the FBI raided the financier's private island in the Caribbean, where he was alleged to run a child sex trafficking ring.
Comment: More mysteries surround Epstein's last days. The New York Post reports:
Jeffrey Epstein spent at least two hours locked up alone with a mystery woman — possibly part of his legal team — just a day after he was taken off suicide watch at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to a new report.It appears very few are buying the suicide story:
A visiting attorney, who asked that his name not be used, told Forbes Thursday that he saw the young woman with Epstein on July 30, when the disgraced financier was transferred into the facility's Special Housing Unit.
"The optics were startling," the attorney told the outlet. "Because she was young. And pretty."
He speculated that the woman could be a lawyer — as the multimillionaire paid members of his legal team to visit him for nearly eight hours a day, so he could avoid his cell and sit in a room designated for attorney meetings, NBC News reported last week.
The visiting attorney told Forbes that when he visited that day, Epstein's main lawyer, Reid Weingarten, wasn't there — and neither were any of his other known attorneys. It was only the mystery woman.
"If I was him, I would have hired ... an old bald guy," the lawyer said.
The woman didn't seem to be carrying any files and was dressed casually — leading the attorney to believe that she was a first-year associate, according to the report.
"It was slacks and a blouse. ... Could have been jeans or another kind of pants," he told Forbes. "But, like, Sunday brunch attire."
"I think she was there just to babysit him, and keep him out of his cell, and just keep him company for eight hours a day," he added. "Which is not supposed to be the way it works."
As soon as prisoners enter the meeting room, their handcuffs are removed and the door is locked, according to the report. When prisoners leave the room, the door is unlocked and the cuffs are put back on, the attorney told Forbes.
Weingarten and other attorneys representing Epstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.
Other attorneys trying to use the room for visits with their clients have grown frustrated with Epstein's daily presence there, the attorney told the outlet.
"They wouldn't move anybody until [Epstein] got where he was going, which is what they used to do with El Chapo, too," he said.
The Metropolitan Correctional Center has 12 attorney visiting rooms, but only two are available to lawyers visiting clients in the Special Housing Unit, according to the report.
Prison officials did not respond to Forbes' calls about Epstein's apparently frequent access to the meeting room.
Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide in his cell at the lockup early Saturday. He was being held there without bail since his July arrest on sex trafficking charges.
Epstein suffered multiple broken neck bones, his autopsy revealed.
On July 23, Epstein was found nearly unconscious with injuries to his neck in his cell, in what sources called a possible suicide attempt.
Epstein told his lawyers that the injuries were inflicted by his cellmate, hulking ex-Westchester County cop Nicholas Tartaglione, who faces a death-penalty trial in four drug-related slayings upstate.
The convicted pedophile had claimed that "the cop roughed him up, and that's why they got him off suicide watch," a source close to the case said earlier this week.
The curious circumstances surrounding Epstein's reported suicide last Saturday raised more than a few eyebrows. Now, a poll from Rasmussen has found that only 29 percent of Americans believe he died by suicide in jail. That figure pales in comparison to the 42 percent of people who think that Epstein was murdered to prevent him from testifying against some of his powerful associates.
The survey was carried out in the days after Epstein's death and it involved 1,000 respondents. It found that men were more likely than women to suspect that the disgraced financier was murdered. White respondents were also found to be less suspicious than people from minority backgrounds.
On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Epstein's autopsy found that the 66-year old had several broken bones in his neck including his hyoid bone. Forensic experts told the paper that breaks in the bone can occur in those who hang themselves, however, they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation.
Reader Comments
The USA really has reached a new low. It’s not even amusing anymore, it’s beyond a joke.
Well at least the democrats can refocus on getting their hands on those pesky guns again, can’t be letting the deplorables have their constitutional rights now can we
Move on guys, everything else is a conspiracy. Don't be a conspiracy theorist.
Lastly, we can now predict what the conclusion of the case will be... Jeffrey Epstein did indeed commit horrific acts, but he did it himself. He was a lone wolf. Stories about other rich and powerful individuals are pure fabrications. This will be official too.
Let's all move on... Trump is about to make a tweet. Let's talk about that instead.