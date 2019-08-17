© Mary Altaffer/AP



New York's chief medical examiner has ruled that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide by hanging in his jail cell, six days after the accused billionaire was found dead in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.The death of the registered sex offender and a friend to presidents and royalty prompted many speculations that it might have been a murder.Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, appears to have fashioned a noose out of a bed sheet and hung himself from a bunk bed in his cell, fracturing several bones in his neck, officials told the New York Times.The Manhattan billionaire killed himself just days after being taken off suicide watch at the correctional center, following an earlier apparent attempt to take his own life. Guards on watch at the facility reportedly left Epstein unsupervised for longer than prison regulations require.Just one day before his suicide, thousands of court documents were unsealed which brought to light previously undisclosed allegations against Epstein and his associates, including politicians, businessmen and even royalty. More recently, following his suicide, the FBI raided the financier's private island in the Caribbean, where he was alleged to run a child sex trafficking ring.George Galloway holds forth: