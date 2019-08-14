Ryan Johnson was heading home to Carthage Sunday afternoon when he saw something in the sky that took his breath away."We were heading east near Fredonia (Kansas) when a meteor fell straight down," Johnson recalled. "It looked like a big shooting star. It was long, but it was quick. Wow. I've never seen one in the daylight."He said the meteor left a brief smoke trail but didn't appear to hit the ground."It was fast enough that me and my wife saw it, but our son, who was also sitting in the front seat didn't. It was pretty neat!"Some people reported seeing pieces of it breaking off.In Joplin, Trisha Raney said she was having a birthday party for her granddaughter in her yard.She was surprised that none of the 15 other people at the party caught a glimpse of the meteor."I've never seen one during daylight," she added.As of late Monday, there were no reports of damage from the fast-moving space object burning up in the atmosphere.Sunday's meteor occurred just ahead of the biggest concentration of night-sky meteors Monday and Tuesday during the annual Perseid meteor shower. The meteors are from the debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet that orbits the sun every 133 years.Every August, the Earth moves through the debris left from the comet's tail, creating a shower of meteors.