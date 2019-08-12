Police in the southern canton (state) of Valais said Monday they have little hope of finding the 37-year-old man and the 6-year-old girl alive. More than 70 rescuers including a helicopter crew searched for them through the night.
Videos posted online showed a wave of water, mud and debris crashing down the Losentze River near the village of Chamoson.
Authorities say a second car that was also swept away has been found, but nobody was inside that vehicle.
Major flash flood / debris flow in Chamoson, Valais, Switzerland yesterday, August 11th. Caused by torrential rainfall from thunderstorms upstream. Report: Rhône FM pic.twitter.com/U72zWqRqHe— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 12, 2019
CLOSE call with a debris flow in Chamoson, Switzerland today, August 11th! Report: Jérémy Monnet / Météo Mettra - Météo Alpes Suisse France pic.twitter.com/iNQH6hMVI9— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 11, 2019
Source: AP