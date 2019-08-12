Major flash flood / debris flow in Chamoson, Valais, Switzerland yesterday, August 11th. Caused by torrential rainfall from thunderstorms upstream. Report: Rhône FM pic.twitter.com/U72zWqRqHe — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 12, 2019



CLOSE call with a debris flow in Chamoson, Switzerland today, August 11th! Report: Jérémy Monnet / Météo Mettra - Météo Alpes Suisse France pic.twitter.com/iNQH6hMVI9 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 11, 2019



Authorities in Switzerland are searching for a man and a girl missing since Sunday after their car was swept away by a flash flood caused by heavy rain in the Swiss Alps.Police in the southern canton (state) of Valais said Monday they have little hope of finding the 37-year-old man and the 6-year-old girl alive. More than 70 rescuers including a helicopter crew searched for them through the night.Videos posted online showed a wave of water, mud and debris crashing down the Losentze River near the village of Chamoson.Authorities say a second car that was also swept away has been found, but nobody was inside that vehicle.Source: AP