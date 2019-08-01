© REUTERS/ISNA/Hamid Forootan



Washington will hold off introducing more secondary sanctions against Iran, which would have affected Russian, Chinese and European entities helping Tehran with the upkeep of its nuclear sites.In a prerecorded interview with Fox Business channel on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump's National Security AdviserBolton said the US would be "watching those nuclear activities very, very closely," describing the waivers as a "short 90-day extension" as opposed to a 180-day one.In addition to slashing the duration of the waivers in half, theThese concern the Islamic Republic'sBolton's announcement confirmed an earlier report by the Washington Post, which cited six anonymous US officials Tuesday as saying that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had talked Trump out of enforcing sanctions championed by both Bolton and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The US used to grant 180-day extensions of waivers to the countries involved with the Iranian civilian nuclear program until early May, when tensions between Tehran and Washington soared amid a US military build-up in the Middle East and attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which the US blamed Iran for.The flare-up was on the verge of spiraling into a head-on military confrontation, when Iran shot down a US military drone which it claimed entered its airspace over the Strait of Hormuz late June. US President Donald Trump claimed that US armed forces were "cocked and loaded" and ready to rain down missiles on Iran when he decided to pull the plug on the military adventure.