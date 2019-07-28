© Reuters/Russell Cheyne



As Tehran and London are locked in a row over tanker seizures,an Iranian government spokesperson warned.The idea of deploying a European fleet to patrol the Persian GulfAli Rabiei said on Sunday, as cited by Fars News Agency.he stressed.Tensions between Iran and the UK began escalating on July 4, when the British Royal Marines and Gibraltar police seized the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1 off the southern coast of Spain. Officials in London said the ship was suspected of transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Tehran denied any wrongdoing.On July 19, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz, which it said violated maritime rules.On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called for a combined European naval mission to be sent to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean.once there is "clarity" over its form. France, Italy, and Denmark have also reportedly expressed interest in joining.On Saturday, he warned US officials against touting the prospects of a limited military action against Tehran.he said.