Our grasshopper problem in the valley is far from over. In fact, it may be getting worse.On Thursday night, thousands of grasshoppers were seen swarming on the Las Vegas Strip. Thousands of people saw them the day after in videos that have now gone viral.When a 13 Action News crew went back to the Strip on Friday, they found thousands of grasshoppers still in the same spots where they were seen on Thursday night.Some were still alive, but many of them died.Like the Las Vegas locals, tourists were caught off guard."Oh my god, it's creepy. It really is. They're all on the outside of the buildings. They're dead everywhere. You're stepping on them all crunchy. They're in your hair. It's gross," said Jackie, a tourist from St. Louis, Missouri.Some are unfazed by the flying masses."Some, this morning, just jumped on me," said one tourist from Australia. "I just went, 'Oh, look there's a grasshopper. No problem! Just brush it off and let's have breakfast.'""I'm not scared of bugs so I'm thinking about catching a couple of them and taking them back home," said Jim, a tourist from Washington D.C., as he cracked up laughing.Others aren't so willing to wait around to see the swarms or the bodies left behind."I kind of just tried to stay away from them and run away. That's all you can do when they're flying everywhere," said Bayleigh Roussel, a tourist from Georgia."Be careful about where you sit outside if you want to sit outside and eat, especially at night, because that's when they're really active," added Jackie.Some people's fright is another animal's food.Nevada's state entomologist, Jeff Knight, warns this many grasshoppers could increase activity for predators on the prowl."You'll probably see birds around town eating them and picking them up. We've seen grasshoppers being eaten by coyotes and other animals like that. Also, other insects. There's a number of insects that are predators that, if they were able to catch a grasshopper, they would definitely eat it," said Knight.Grashoppers' other natural predators include snakes, spiders, and rodents like rats and mice.Knight is also urging people not to try and treat the problem by spraying chemicals because new swarms from the south are arriving every day."You may be able to do something about the ones that are here, but they're just going to be back in tomorrow night," said Knight.While it seems like the grasshoppers are getting worse, Knight says he expects them to clear out of southern Nevada in two-three weeks at the most.