Since his arrest, Jeffrey Epstein's story has spiraled from one of sexual depravity to one of shady dealings at the highest levels of international finance. RT's Rick Sanchez asks: can justice overcome the power of money?Millionaire financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested earlier this month on conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges, with girls as young as 14 among his alleged victims. The financier has since sat in jail pending trial, and additional victims have reportedly come forward.Epstein's name has long been associated with sexual misdeeds, since he dodged serious prison time for a litany of similar offenses a decade ago, striking a sweetheart plea deal with prosecutors that saw him serve thirteen months in a low-security prison."There's a good chance," Sanchez said, that investigators may now subpoena Deutsche Bank's wealth managers to find out "what they had going on with Jeffrey Epstein. This thing is really starting to unravel."How justice will eventually find Epstein is another story. The tycoon was found "injured and in a fetal position" in his New York jail cell late on Wednesday. His cellmate denies attacking him, and media reports have quoted sources claiming Epstein tried and failed to hang himself or deliberately injured himself to be transferred. With his alleged connections to powerful people at risk of exposure, speculation has also turned to whether these people might now want him dead.However, Sanchez pointed out that the same web of connections might see Epstein again treated softly by the courts."The legal system in America is driven by money, not by justice," Sanchez said, quoting none other than Artzi himself.