Former CIA officer, and whistleblower, John Kiriakou told RT thatpassed the US House of Representatives last week, and will become law once agreed upon by the House and Senate. Aside from funding the US' intelligence agencies for the forthcoming year, a provision in the act would dramatically expand a 1982 law thatWhereas the 1982 law protected agents who had served abroad in the preceding five years, the new provision would apply to anyone working in a classified position with the agencies, even after their retirement or death. The provision's language was crafted by the CIA, who claim it necessary to protect agents from foreign adversaries.Kiriakou told RT's Watching the Hawks. As the existing law was not used to prosecute the CIA leadership who leaked the identities of their officers before (like former director David Petraeus, who divulged classified information to his extramarital girlfriend), Kiriakou said that it will more likely be used toFast forward to 14:50 for the Kiriakou interview:who prior to heading the agency worked undercover for three decades, running a secret prison abroad, and heading the CIA's office at Guantanamo Bay."With this new law it would be illegal for us to even have this conversation.he said.A host of activist groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Coalition Against Censorship, have come out against the bill in recent days.Speaking to RT, Kiriakou went on to blast the "deep state" Democrats who authored the bill, and accused the agency of turning supposed overseers into "cheerleaders."