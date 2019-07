And this is how happy it makes Israelis/Zionists to destroy Palestinian lives The 1,000 Palestinians whose homes were leveled yesterday (for not being Jewish) know Israelis take joy in hurting them, they see it daily their peacefulness is astounding, yet is they who r demonized

[N]othing says "fun times" like blowing up people's homes just cuz they're not Jewish.

It's not about Judaism, it's not about anti-semitism, it's about a lawless, cruel state drunk on its own self-righteousness.

Yesterday, Palestinian sources tweeted out a video of Israeli security forces cheering as they blew up a house in occupied Jerusalem, during the operation to demolish a dozen Palestinian buildings close to Israel's security wall.The video has been widely shared on "Arab" media, the Times of Israel notes (and by Russian media too), and the IDF issued a "mild rebuke" of the celebration but noted: "the video was shot in the context of satisfaction with the success of the mission after many hours of hard work on the ground."Yossi Gurvitz reports, "Hasbarists have already started moaning that the IDF does not understand the need for detachment in such demolitions and that the video 'causes problems.'"Liberal Zionists are upset by the demolitions; but they are not retweeting the video. J Street issued a general statement against the home demolitions , ascribing them to the far-right government of Netanyahu, encouraged by Trump, and said that "creeping annexation... jeopardizes Israel's future as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people." Peace Now also condemned the demolitions , saying, "Unnecessary and cruel. Palestinians already virtually can't build in 61% of the West Bank... These residents shouldn't have to jump through more hoops than circus animals just to build these homes."Unsurprisingly, pro-Palestinian voices see a reflection of Zionism in the video. Lamis Deek writes Activist Muhammad Smiry writes , "You won't see this on western media!"Mitchell Plitnick writes: Scott Roth writes (The Israeli government can be drunk on its self-righteousness because of American support, of course. This conduct by swaggering soldiers just demonstrates the importance of the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign: It is the only real force applying international pressure on Israel to change its conduct. Roth's comment about anti-Semitism refers to the BDS legislation in the Congress which describes BDS as anti-Semitic. So the Congress is smearing the only moral campaign that exists to shift policy. What a pity and outrage that so many progressive Democrats have signed on to it.)