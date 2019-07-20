hail damage
Soaring temperatures gave way to severe storms Friday evening in the upper Midwest, packing powerful winds and hail as big as baseballs that left numerous cars damaged along a Minnesota interstate.

Some 60 miles north of Minneapolis, several vehicles sustained window damage when large hailstones were dropped on Interstate 35 near Pine City. Another motorist reported similar hail damage a few miles south, near Rock Creek.

Social media posts showed the aftermath of the hailstorm.





At least one Pine City home had window damage following the hailstorm.


hail
No injuries were immediately reported in Minnesota in the wake of the storms.

As the complex of storms moved into Wisconsin, strong winds downed trees and knocked out power to much of Burnett County, according to PowerOutage.us. In northwestern Wisconsin, more than 35,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday night.