Some 60 miles north of Minneapolis, several vehicles sustained window damage when large hailstones were dropped on Interstate 35 near Pine City. Another motorist reported similar hail damage a few miles south, near Rock Creek.
Social media posts showed the aftermath of the hailstorm.
OCCUPANTS ARE OK. South of Pine City on I 35 - a really scary situation as massive hail flew into cars. pic.twitter.com/gKrX4KjsXK— Meteorologist Jenna Lake (@jennaklake) July 19, 2019
We would really appreciate any reports of wind damage or hail from the storms that passed through central Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Photos are especially helpful. As always, please wait until after the storm has passed to check on any damage. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/LSqDowxN7D— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 19, 2019
At least one Pine City home had window damage following the hailstorm.
Viewer Shay Williams shared this video of hail damage Friday in Pine City. She says the storm started around 5 p.m. | SUBMIT PICS, VIDEO: https://t.co/G8WGvTUWlH pic.twitter.com/Lr7KfG21qk— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 19, 2019
As the complex of storms moved into Wisconsin, strong winds downed trees and knocked out power to much of Burnett County, according to PowerOutage.us. In northwestern Wisconsin, more than 35,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday night.