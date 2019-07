© CNN



CNN tapped white nationalist Richard Spencer to join the Orange Man Bad choir in response to President Trump's 'racist' tweets,After describing an upwelling of support for Trump from neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other racists over the president's tweets telling four progressive congresswomen to "go back" to where they came from,"Many white nationalists will eat up this red meat," Spencer said scornfully, boasting that he was not "one of them" and calling the routine a "con game." CNN apparently didn't catch the implication thator didn't care, since Spencer was throwing Trump under the bus either way.Spencer snarked.Conservatives frothed at how "They will do anything so they can scream ORANGE MAN BAD at the top of their lungs," another user observed.Others were more amused, suggesting he be called "CNN analyst Richard Spencer" going forward. "They deserve each other!" one user weighed in.- assuming the platform follows its own rules on removing all white nationalist content, that is - while others observed that Plenty of users called out the outlet's "hypocrisy."A former CNN producer was livid, calling forhe tweeted . And some wondered if ratings were to blame. accusing the network of "normalizing extremism." Tapper's sympathy for Antifa-battered reporter Andy Ngo was held up as proof of his white supremacist tendencies - even though Ngo is Asian.We admit that the non-obvious choice of Spencer to speak on this topic raised questions for us, but Tapper was particularly loud in his criticism. How ironic, that two years later, Tapper himself invited Spencer on air to criticize Trump. Apparently any expert is suitable for these purposes.