sonic weapons
Is it satire, is it science fiction or are city council members and police in Philadelphia completely losing their minds?

City officials and police in Philadelphia have been using what they call an "acoustic deterrent" (but it is described by a local councilwoman as a "sonic weapon") to keep the city's children and young adults away from certain recreational areas at night.

This high-pitched frequency (17.5 to 18.5 kilohertz) can be heard by young people ages 13 to 25 years old and Philadelphia has been deploying this technology since 2014 which is now in 31 locations to "prevent loitering and vandalism."

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth looks into Philadelphia's controversial use of sonic weapons on children and points out that this is in direct violation of the Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions of 1977 and therefore needs to be rejected and disabled right away!


Get tickets to Anarchadelphia and use promo code PFT to save 10% https://thestateofanarchy.com/product...

Sources: