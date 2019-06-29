What some people don't understand is that, if we put tariffs on our imports, our consumers have to pay that. So, it's a tax on our own people and it doesn't make any sense.

"I follow the adage that the more you trade with people, the less you're likely to fight with people. So I don't like tariffs."

US consumers are footing the bill for Donald Trump's tariffs on goods from Washington's economic rivals, Ron Paul has told RT, describing the White House policy as senseless and essentially a "tax" on Americans.Commenting on Trump's performance during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, the former congressman said that the US president's propensity for tariffs"Sanctions are way overused, and when sanctions become very serious, it's war-like," he remarked to RT. "I know. If someone did that to us we'd be pretty unhappy."However, the outspoken libertarianduring the Osaka summit."I think communication between Trump and [Russian president Vladimir] Putin is excellent andand less of these built-up animosities," he said, adding that he hoped the US president would continue using diplomatic avenues to resolve international disputes, and reject the advice of his more hawkish advisers.An outspoken critic of US interventionism, Paul argued that