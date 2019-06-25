© Reuters/ Maxim Shemetov/ FILE PHOTO

A Polish national, caught red-handed trying to steal classified parts of the S-300 missile system for a Polish supplier, has been tried and convicted in a Moscow court on charges of espionage.At the beginning of March, President Vladimir Putin said that "129 staff members and 465 agents of foreign special services were foiled" in Russia in 2018 alone.The Soviet-made precursor to the S-400 still enjoys wide-use in over a dozen countries, including North Korea, Venezuela and Iran. Meanwhile, sales of the S-400 to Turkey and India continue to make headlines and drive a wedge between Washington and its allies with the US insisting they should halt their deals with Russia.