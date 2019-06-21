© CC by 2.0/The US Army



"As you know in Afghanistan, when I got there, it was 16,000 people. It's now 9,000 people. And some good things are happening there frankly. No, I'd like to get out of the Middle East, we should have never been in the Middle East. We should have never been there, and I'd like to get out."

"It was a terrible decision to go in. It's quicksand. Always has been, always will be. And we're doing just fine. We did ISIS [Islamic State terror organization, banned in Russia]. We're doing fine in terms of Afghanistan. We're down to half - we'll soon be down to about 8,000 soldiers."

US-Taliban talks

The United States is "doing fine" in Afghanistan and will soon see its troops in the Islamic republic halved to 8,000 soldiers, President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time magazine amid nearing US-Taliban talks. Trump said in the Thursday interview:US forces have been waging war in Afghanistan since late 2001. The deployment of American and NATO troops came as a response to the deadly 9/11 attacks in the US the same year.In February, Trump said thatapparently backing away from a December announcement of plans to cut the present US deployment in Afghanistan.The troop drawdown comes as the US and the Taliban are engaged in months-long peace talks, with the Afghan government sidelined so far.The Taliban delegation, meanwhile, has been paying visits to regional countries to gain support for its efforts from neighbours. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang earlier confirmed thatto discuss the Afghan peace process and counterterrorism issues. Lu did not specify who represented China at the talks.The Taliban and the United States are expected to hold another round of peace talks soon, yet the exact date is still unknown."The talks with US will take place but the exact date is still not clear, the agenda is same as it was in previous talks," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.Washington has however stressed that it has been seeking forThe Taliban, in turn, have said that they are not discussing intra-Afghan talks and ceasefire with the US.