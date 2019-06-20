Heves Online received a video from its readers of the scene in Nagyvisnyó:
Intense flash floods in Nagyvisnyó, north Hungary this afternoon, June 19th! Report: Met Hir pic.twitter.com/NKl6RMQBgA— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 19, 2019
Yesterday, firefighters were called to the village more than 20 times. Water had to be pumped out of houses, cellars, garages, but luckily none of the properties concerned became uninhabitable, writes MTI.
According to Időkép weather forecast website, several parts of the country were hit by a month's worth of heavy rain. According to the website, probably the most serious situation was at an underpass in Szolnok, where cars were almost fully submerged in the water:
Flooding in Szentes, Hungary yesterday, June 19th! Report: Szabó Renáta / ViharVonal pic.twitter.com/jic57deg2e— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 20, 2019
Flooded railway station in Fonyód, Hungary today, June 19th. Video: Zsiborács Zoltánné Mihály Dalma / Met Hir pic.twitter.com/ruyaFa3SGB— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 19, 2019
Hailstorm in Bejcgyertyános, Hungary yesterday, June 19th. Report: Pados Balázs / Met Hir pic.twitter.com/BJhWJrx1OW— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) June 20, 2019
Today, on Thursday, similar cases may happen anywhere in Hungary, as the Hungarian Meteorological Service (OMSZ) issued a second-degree warning due to expected rainstorms in half the country.