© National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mongolia



National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Mongolia reports that as many as 12 people have lost their lives in recent flooding in the country.Mongolia Red Cross said that heavy rain began on 15 June, 2019, causing flooding in parts of the capital, Ulaanbaatar and nearby areas including Lun, Bayantsogt, and Bayankhangai in Töv Province.Many roads have been blocked and drivers left stranded. Some flights from Ulaanbaatar were cancelled or delayed. The heavy rain was accompanied by strong winds. Several buildings suffered severe damage and 2 buildings were completely destroyed in Bayantsogt.Meteorological and Environmental Monitoring Agency said that between 15 and 16 June, 82mm of rain fell in parts of Töv Province.