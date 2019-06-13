Produce sits on sale at a shopping mall in Beijing on May 31

"Fruit Freedom" is among the most popular Chinese social media topics this month, reflecting that the prices of apples and more have increased so substantially that "only the rich can eat them." This really illustrates that the effects of the #GrandSolarMinimum on food production are hitting home -- and are quickly going global. Start growing your own food now !


