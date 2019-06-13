© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited recently re-elected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which takes place in Vladivostok in September.The two leaders held talks on Thursday in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which is hosting the 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Putin and Modi discussed all aspects of bilateral relations,"I want to invite you as the main guest to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September this year," Putin said.