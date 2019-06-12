© Florian Gaertner/Photothek/Getty



In some people, faint evening light is enough to delay the normal rise in melatonin.Humans differ widely in their sensitivity to low levels of light in the evening, which could explain why late exposure to artificial light worsens the sleep and health of some - but not all - people.Sean Cain and his collaborators at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, exposed 55 people to varying levels of light starting from four hours before their bedtimes, and periodically measured the amount of the hormone melatonin in the participants' saliva. Melatonin levels naturally rise in the evening, helping to start the sleep cycle, but are suppressed by light.