Long before we get to the most intense effects of the Grand Solar Minimum around 2028, our modern infrastructure is already having a difficult time coping. Denver International Airport brought to a standstill from a Summer, "Winter Storm", highways and bridges washed away in biggest floods ever across America, farm machinery unable to cope with muddy fields disappearing into quicksand grow zones and these are events in May/June 2019. Where do we go from here to prepare our societies for the coming changes. Plus a look at gargoyles in metal detectors at Denver International Airport.