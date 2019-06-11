flood
Strong winds, heavy rain and flash floods hit several parts of Yemen from 08 June, 2019, causing major damages and at least 3 deaths.

Yemen Meteorological Services reported that Aden saw 77mm of rain on 08 June, with most of that total falling in a 3 hour period. Satellite images showed rainfall rates of up to 35mm per hour at 14:00 UTC on 08 June in southern and western areas of the country. Further severe weather warnings have been issued.

Houses and roads in Aden were submerged. In rural areas, runoff swept down hillsides, turning wadis into raging rivers and swamping crops and roads.


Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the Higher Relief Committee Abdulraqeeb Fateh said that the government is still working to assess the situation.

Further severe weather could be on its way. Yemen Press Agency reported on 10 June that "the Meteorological Centre in Aden province has confirmed that a deep atmospheric depression is underway in the southeast of the Arabian Sea, which is likely to develop into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours."

EUMET Satellite images showed rainfall rates of up to 35mm per hour at 14:00 on 08 June in south and western areas of Yemen. Image: Yemen Meteorological Services / EUMETSAT

