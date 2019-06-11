Yemen Meteorological Services reported that Aden saw 77mm of rain on 08 June, with most of that total falling in a 3 hour period. Satellite images showed rainfall rates of up to 35mm per hour at 14:00 UTC on 08 June in southern and western areas of the country. Further severe weather warnings have been issued.
Houses and roads in Aden were submerged. In rural areas, runoff swept down hillsides, turning wadis into raging rivers and swamping crops and roads.
Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the Higher Relief Committee Abdulraqeeb Fateh said that the government is still working to assess the situation.
Further severe weather could be on its way. Yemen Press Agency reported on 10 June that "the Meteorological Centre in Aden province has confirmed that a deep atmospheric depression is underway in the southeast of the Arabian Sea, which is likely to develop into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours."
EUMET Satellite images showed rainfall rates of up to 35mm per hour at 14:00 on 08 June in south and western areas of Yemen. Image: Yemen Meteorological Services / EUMETSAT
Social media
السيل يقطع الطريق في منطقة العسكرية في بلاد يافع بمديرية رصد في محافظة #أبين جنوبي #اليمن— تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) June 10, 2019
اليوم الاثنين ١٠ يونيو ٢٠١٩م
تصوير يونس اسكندر pic.twitter.com/1Xe7u2SR0e
شاهد أجمل مناظر الأمطار الغزيرة على المدرجات الزراعية والسيول في قرية الزبيرة - عزلة قدس بمديرية المواسط في محافظة #تعز جنوب غربي #اليمن— تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) June 10, 2019
اليوم الإثنين ١٠ يونيو ٢٠١٩م
تصوير مبارك الزبيري pic.twitter.com/0fa7oHN022
Baby Mohammed survived the night after being rescued from drowning, and can now sleep quietly.— UNICEF Yemen (@UNICEF_Yemen) June 9, 2019
Heavy rains caused flooding in Rebat center in #Aden, where displaced families live. With @UNICEFC4D community volunteers, we will support them and rebuild basic infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/JrkgsGnrco
شاهد أمطار سهول #تهامة في مديرية باجل بمحافظة #الحديدة غربي #اليمن— تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) June 9, 2019
اليوم الأحد ٩ يونيو ٢٠١٩م
تصوير أسامة الزومي pic.twitter.com/MQLWplV6SL