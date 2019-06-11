Social media

السيل يقطع الطريق في منطقة العسكرية في بلاد يافع بمديرية رصد في محافظة #أبين جنوبي #اليمن

اليوم الاثنين ١٠ يونيو ٢٠١٩م

تصوير يونس اسكندر pic.twitter.com/1Xe7u2SR0e — تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) June 10, 2019



شاهد أجمل مناظر الأمطار الغزيرة على المدرجات الزراعية والسيول في قرية الزبيرة - عزلة قدس بمديرية المواسط في محافظة #تعز جنوب غربي #اليمن

اليوم الإثنين ١٠ يونيو ٢٠١٩م

تصوير مبارك الزبيري pic.twitter.com/0fa7oHN022 — تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) June 10, 2019



Baby Mohammed survived the night after being rescued from drowning, and can now sleep quietly.



Heavy rains caused flooding in Rebat center in #Aden, where displaced families live. With @UNICEFC4D community volunteers, we will support them and rebuild basic infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/JrkgsGnrco — UNICEF Yemen (@UNICEF_Yemen) June 9, 2019



شاهد أمطار سهول #تهامة في مديرية باجل بمحافظة #الحديدة غربي #اليمن

اليوم الأحد ٩ يونيو ٢٠١٩م

تصوير أسامة الزومي pic.twitter.com/MQLWplV6SL — تركي المحيا (@TurkiAlmohaiya) June 9, 2019



Strong winds, heavy rain and flash floods hit several parts of Yemen from 08 June, 2019Yemen Meteorological Services reported thatat 14:00 UTC on 08 June in southern and western areas of the country.Houses and roads in Aden were submerged. In rural areas,Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the Higher Relief Committee Abdulraqeeb Fateh said that the government is still working to assess the situation.Further severe weather could be on its way. Yemen Press Agency reported on 10 June that "the Meteorological Centre in Aden province has confirmed that a deep atmospheric depression is underway in the southeast of the Arabian Sea, which is likely to develop into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours."EUMET Satellite images showed rainfall rates of up to 35mm per hour at 14:00 on 08 June in south and western areas of Yemen. Image: Yemen Meteorological Services / EUMETSAT