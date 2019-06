© Elena Ramos

Divestment is their new 'favorite tactic'Universities tell students it's okay to disrupt campus events when administrators fail to punish activists for previous disruptions.Harvard University went even further with anti-fossil fuel activists: It didn't threaten to punish them at all.Isa Flores-Jones of Divest Harvard told The Harvard Crimson that "none of" the group's members were "directly" threatened with discipline, much less punished, for their shutdown of President Lawrence Bacow's event with the Harvard Kennedy School in April.The activists took over the stage before Bacow and Graduate School of Education Dean Bridget Terry Long could start talking.For some reason, Harvard gave different treatment to another group of protesters who created a ruckus at the event, the Harvard Prison Divestment Campaign, which seeks to remove prison stocks from Harvard's endowment, according to organizer Zoe Hopkins.Harvard declined to comment on disciplinary issues to the Crimson. The campus newspaper noted the hollow threat of punishment in a feature on how divestment had become the "favorite tactic" of campus activists.