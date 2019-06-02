Water floods a cornfield in Malden, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019
© Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
Water floods a cornfield in Malden, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Claims known as prevented plant pay out when farmers are unable to sow crops at all. With unceasing rain keeping farmers out of fields, growers are increasingly weighing how best to get paid and ease the impact from the bad weather and an escalating U.S.-China trade war.
Major headlines scream of the tornado outbreak across the USA being solely caused by CO2 climate changes, but if we look back to 2003, there were more severe outbreaks as well as the 1970's. Corn prices about to spike through the roof as last plant by dates will be misses or farmers will plant in standing water fields to qualify for federal crop insurance. Here we go , up and up on food prices.


