3 killed, 30+ injured after blast rocked mosque full of Friday worshippers in Afghan capital

© Omar Sobhani / Reuters



2 killed, 15 injured after blast inside mosque in Pakistan

© Naseer Ahmed/Reuters



RT, 24 May, 2019Three people have been killed and 32 others injured as, according to health officials.The death toll in the attack in Kabul was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.. The cleric was known for supporting the Western-backed Afghan government, which is opposed by Taliban militants., according to Jan Agha, a district police official.President Ashraf Ghani condemned the mosque attack as a terrorist act.So far, but the Taliban and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) are well-known for similar attacks in Kabul.The district where the explosion happened is dominated by ethnic Pashtuns, most of whom are Sunni Muslims, who make up the majority of the Taliban group.RT, 24 May, 2019At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured after, according to a rescue source quoted by Geo TV., state-run Radio Pakistan said, citing police.The mosque's administration told reporters that there were around 30 to 40 people inside the building at the time of the incident.The deputy inspector of police said that three of the injured are in critical condition. Women and children are said to be among those hurt in the blast.Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident and ordered an investigation.Sectarian violence often targets the Shia Muslim minority in Pakistan, however, this explosion took place in a Sunni majority area in a mosque attended by Sunni followers.