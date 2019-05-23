Nature provided some excellent picture shows in the sky Saturday after a beautiful sun halo emerged at lunchtime followed by a stunning full flower (blue) moon rising in the evening. A sun halo is caused by very high, thin clouds made from ice crystals.The properties of the ice crystals reflect and refract light in such a way as to cause a ring around the sun. The rings typically proceed unsettled weather; it is said a halo around the sun or moon means rain or snow is on the way. Let's hope it's snow.