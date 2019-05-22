A person was killed when roof of his house collapsed due to heavy rains and thunderstorm that hit different parts of Mansehra district on Tuesday. According to police Muhammad Nazeer of Lambi Dheri Mansehra was entrapped under the rubble of his house roof that collapsed due to heavy rains. Locals retrieved his body from the debris after hectic efforts.Meanwhile corrugated roofs of several houses in Baffa, Shankiari and other localities of the district were blown away due to thunderstorm.Source: Associated Press of Pakistan