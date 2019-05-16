© REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Nearly every state in the US is part of a lawsuit against leading pharmaceutical companies which colluded to raise prices on generic medications by as much as 1,000 percent.RT's Boom Bust talks to Mollye Barrows of America's Lawyer about the case with the big pharma companies which some are referring to as "the largest cartel case in the history of the United States."She saysof profits for more than 100 generic drugs.