© Comune di Verucchio/Facebook



Intense hailstorm in Pavia, NW Italy yesterday, May 11. Report: @capo_tara / Meteo Reporter Storm pic.twitter.com/WE1BvmsFJL — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 12, 2019



Secchia river flooding in Campogalliano (MO), north Italy at the intersection of A1 and A22 motorways.

Report: Aeroclub Sassuolo - Alessandro Lucchi / Emilia Romagna Meteo pic.twitter.com/TdGlEniEmW — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 14, 2019



© Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter



As much as 1.45 metres of snowfall were measured in parts of the Dolomites on Monday morning.

Thick snow at Misurina in the Dolomites of north Italy this morning, May 13th! Report: Giuseppe Pais Becher / Alpstation Lavaredo pic.twitter.com/D8pcWpJZCo — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 13, 2019



Parts of Italy's Emilia-Romagna region were on high alert on Monday as heavy rains left rivers dangerously swollen.The River Savio burst its banks in the province of Forlì-Cesena on Monday morning, according to the Italian Fire Service, which said it had rescued two people - a person with disabilities and their carer - who had found themselves trapped in their home.Firefighters were also evacuating homes in Modena province as they warned that the Secchia and Panaro rivers could be next.while trains between Rimini and Bologna were interrupted as the waters threatened to cover part of the tracks.most of them on Italy's Adriatic coast, though gale warnings were also in place in Liguria and Tuscany.The change is even more dramatic as it comes after an exceptionally mild winter that saw temperatures climb over 21 degrees C in February.