The River Savio burst its banks in the province of Forlì-Cesena on Monday morning, according to the Italian Fire Service, which said it had rescued two people - a person with disabilities and their carer - who had found themselves trapped in their home.
Firefighters were also evacuating homes in Modena province as they warned that the Secchia and Panaro rivers could be next.
Roads and bridges were closed in some areas amid mud- and landslides, while trains between Rimini and Bologna were interrupted as the waters threatened to cover part of the tracks.
#Maltempo #ForlìCesena #13maggio 12:00, esondazione fiume Savio: proseguono i controlli dall'alto degli elicotteri dei #vigilidelfuoco pic.twitter.com/WgVlnfW9Uj— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) May 13, 2019
Ponte Verruchio, north Italy today, May 13! Major, destructive floods! Report: @meteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/Si5yHnn22c— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 13, 2019
Intense hailstorm in Pavia, NW Italy yesterday, May 11. Report: @capo_tara / Meteo Reporter Storm pic.twitter.com/WE1BvmsFJL— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 12, 2019
Secchia river flooding in Campogalliano (MO), north Italy at the intersection of A1 and A22 motorways.— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 14, 2019
Report: Aeroclub Sassuolo - Alessandro Lucchi / Emilia Romagna Meteo pic.twitter.com/TdGlEniEmW
The whole of Emilia-Romagna, as well as Le Marche to the south, were on orange alert for rainstorms on Monday, one below the highest warning level.
Nine other regions were on lower yellow alert, most of them on Italy's Adriatic coast, though gale warnings were also in place in Liguria and Tuscany.
In Puglia, farmers' associations estimate that the unseasonal storms have done hundreds of thousands euros' worth of damage to the agricultural region's crops.
Enormous hail accumulations in Norma, Lazio, central Italy yesterday, May 12th! Report: @MeteoCloud pic.twitter.com/SPYj2YNFdu— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 13, 2019
Italy is in the middle of the coldest May in years, with temperatures plummeting below zero and snow returning to the Alps. As much as 1.45 metres of snowfall were measured in parts of the Dolomites on Monday morning.
Thick snow at Misurina in the Dolomites of north Italy this morning, May 13th! Report: Giuseppe Pais Becher / Alpstation Lavaredo pic.twitter.com/D8pcWpJZCo— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 13, 2019
The change is even more dramatic as it comes after an exceptionally mild winter that saw temperatures climb over 21 degrees C in February.