Just minutes after North Korea fired two short-range missiles, the US launched an intercontinental ballistic missile test, followed by a submarine ballistic missile test. US officials say the timing was coincidental.South Korean military officials said.Linda Frost, Deputy, Media Operations of the Air Force Global Strike Command, told Fox News that the close timing of the US and North Korean tests were not related.she insisted, adding thatMere hours later,It was part of an operation to check the readiness of the submarine's strategic weapon system and crew before operational deployment following its engineered refueling overhaul, the Navy said Rear Adm. Michael Bernacchi, Commander, Submarine Group 10 said the crew had spent "the last nine months preparing for this test and the patrols that will follow."Thursday's missile launches occurred as US negotiator for North Korea Stephen Biegun is in Seoul, South Korea. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for talks in Hanoi, Vietnam in February, but failed to reach an agreement to end tensions.Pyongyang had launched a number of short-range projectiles from its east coast five days beforehand, saying it was conducting a "defense units" test of its rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons.