In messages posted on Twitter, staff who run the memorial highlighted items sold by Redbubble, a US online marketplace for independent designers.
Auschwitz listed the following items which feature photos of the death camp, the most notorious of the sites used by Nazi Germany for the mass murder of Jews and other minorities.
- A $45 throw cushion with a photo of Auschwitz's train tracks - used to transport hundreds of thousands of victims to their deaths.
- A $15 tote bag with an image of Auschwitz's electric fence, used to deter escapees, with the German for "Attention! High voltage! Risk of death!" on it.
- A $40 mini-skirt depicting an image of the main Nazi guardhouse at Auschwitz.
Auschwitz called out Redbubble on Twitter, writing: "Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz -' a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1.1 million people were murdered - is acceptable?
"This is rather disturbing and disrespectful."
responded: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The nature of this content is not acceptable and is not in line with our Community Guidelines."
"We are taking immediate action to remove these and similar works available on these product types."
"Redbubble is the host of an online marketplace where independent users take responsibility for the images they upload."
In April, Auschwitz urged people to stop posting social media photos of themselves posing on the railway tracks that carried Holocaust victims to their deaths.
They tweeted: "There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths."
Auschwitz became the largest of the 42,500 Nazi ghettos and camps in German-controlled France, Poland, Russia, and Germany in 1942.
Redbubble - who host 700,000 artists, designers, and fashion labels - say they list independent designers with "Uncommon designs on awesome stuff."
The pillow, the mini-skirt, and the tote bag are no longer listed on Redbubble.
Redbubble did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.