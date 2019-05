© Chicago Police Department



A veteran Chicago police officer has been arrested on charges he had inappropriate physical contact with three women on separate occasions while on-duty on the North Side, authorities said Wednesday.Cook County prosecutors saidProsecutors proposed that Deanes be released on his own recognizance, but Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set bond at $200,000, calling the officer's actions "extremely scary and troubling.""We always forget the psychological effect this has on people," Lyke said. "You have the ability to stop somebody at night, and they're totally alone."All three women identified Deanes as the officer in photo arrays, prosecutors said. Surveillance camera video from a nearby business also corroborated the account of one alleged victim, they said.After directing a 23-year-old woman to a secluded and poorly lit area about 11:30 p.m. on Aug, 28, 2017, he hugged her and and slid his hand down her back, touching her buttocks over her clothing, prosecutors said. He also threatened to write her a ticket ostensibly for an illegal turn if she did not give him her phone number, the charges alleged, but he did not run a name check contrary to ordinary Police Department policy.About 3 a.m. last July 1, a 29-year-old woman who had called police for assistance at her home said Deanes expressed interest in her outfit, took hold of her wrist and extended her arm so that her shorts and tank top were exposed, prosecutors said. He also asked why she had been out so late and pulled on the front and back pockets of her shorts, they said.Then about 12:15 a.m. on July 13, Deanes approached a 22-year-old woman, called her a "pretty little thing" and asked why she was walking alone, prosecutors said. He then grabbed and hugged her, asked her to go out on a date and sought her phone number, the charges alleged.Superintendent Eddie Johnson issued a statement calling Deanes' conduct "egregious" and "an insult" if proven."This investigation was conducted with the full cooperation from victims by CPD's Bureau of Internal Affairs and is a testament to our ability to police ourselves," Johnson said. "There is no place in this department for illegal activity, and I won't stand for it.", records show. Before all that, he was a patrolman assigned to the Police Department's Town Hall District, which covers such areas as Lincoln Park, Lakeview and Roscoe Village.Before sheriff's deputies escorted Deanes to the lockup following his court appearance, Deanes' lawyer, Timothy Grace, recommended the officer be placed in protective custody at the jail. He would need to post $20,000 - 10 percent of the bail - to be released.When Lyke said that decision would be up to the sheriff's office, Grace raised his voice slightly in frustration, saying, "Judge, my client is a Chicago police officer. He can't go to general population."After court, Grace slammed the high bond, saying Deanes didn't get a fair shake because he's a police officer."I just think that the bond is a little absurd for a person who has absolutely no (criminal) background," Grace said. "Go back in there and listen to the bonds that (Lyke) sets on serious cases and then we'll see how fair (it is)."