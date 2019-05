© Twitter

A young couple was set on fire outside Mumbai, allegedly by relatives who opposed their marriage as the two came from different castes. The pregnant woman died in the attack, while her husband sustained life-threatening burns.Mangesh Ransingh (23) and his 19-year-old bride Rukmini were allegedly immolated by three family members on the bride's side, including the woman's own father. Rukmini was 2 months pregnant at the time of the attack, police say."They tied up the couple and set them on fire inside the house, locked it and left. Some people saw the smoke and broke open the door," Ransingh's brother told reporters.Before she died, Rukmini managed to name her father and two uncles as the ones responsible for burning her and her husband, according to local media. Her two uncles have been arrested and will face murder charges; police say they are still on the hunt for the father.Rukmini's family was opposed to the marriage because the two came from different castes, and had even refused to attend their wedding, according to Ransignh's brother. Ransignh was a Lohar which is traditionally an artisan class, where as Rukmini came from the "untouchable" Pasi class and had worked as a domestic servant.