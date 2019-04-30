Russia bust isis
© YouTube / Russia's Investigative Committee
Seven suspected members of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) have been detained outside Moscow. The men were tasked by "foreign emissaries" to recruit more terrorists locally, investigators said.

The group was busted during a joint operation of several Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Russia's Investigative Committee said Monday. It released an undated video, showing a special police task force raiding a house somewhere in the Moscow Region and arresting several men.

Footage of the arrest indicates that at least one firearm was seized during the raid. Apart from that, the police uncovered a cache of prohibited extremist literature and digital materials.

The group has been active since November 2016, recruiting more members into IS ranks and purveying terrorist propaganda, which included inciting attacks on Russia's law enforcement. It is also suspected of several armed robberies across Russia. The terrorist cell has been coordinated by foreign high-profile terrorists from abroad, the investigators said.

Russian citizens, as well as several men from Central Asia and the South Caucasus, are among the arrested, the Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed.