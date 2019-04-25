National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth said wind gusts of 60 mph / 96.5 km/h were measured at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (KDFW). Associated Press reported that a warehouse near Bryan in Central Texas was destroyed by the winds. NWS Fort Worth also reported dime-size hail near Breckenridge, about 90 miles / 148 km west of Fort Worth.
Dallas Love Field recorded 91.19 mm (3.59 inches) of rain in 24 hours to 24 April, 2019, according to NWS Fort Worth. Fort Worth Meacham recorded 85.34 mm (3.36 inches) and Temple 76.71mm (3.02 inches) during the same period.
Three people died when a vehicle was swept off a road by flood water in Dublin, Erath County early on 24 April, 2019. One person managed to escape the vehicle and survived by clinging to a tree.
An underground garage near Dallas Love Field Airport flooded, leaving dozens of parked vehicles submerged to their rooftops. The storms also caused some power outages and flight cancellations.
As of 24 April, more rain was expected. NWS Fort Worth said the storm moved south, "The heavy rain threat will continue across parts of Central Texas this afternoon. Rain rates in excess of two inches per hour will be possible in some locations"
Social Media
A new Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued, with most of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolitan Area included, as well as points to the southwest. #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/5rQ6WCufsN— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 24, 2019
Flooding has caused problems in Texas this morning, including around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where a parking garage at Dallas Love Field Airport was flooded. Storms will continue to pose a flood risk in parts of the state into tonight: https://t.co/BJuSwbbQJ2 pic.twitter.com/f4jANkwNi7— AccuWeather (@breakingweather) April 24, 2019