It was no surprise that the Mueller team, which did so much to prove a "hollow and laughable" Russiagate conspiracy, delivered no tangible result, the Russian Embassy in the US said in its own report on the issue.The embassy responded to the much-anticipated report by Robert Mueller and his team just two days after it was made public on Thursday. In a massive 120-page paper,The publication also featured a long list of "groundless accusations" made by US mainstream media, politicians and experts in relation to the Russiagate conspiracy theories. It notes that the tremendous efforts made by the Mueller team to find any sign of collusion had failed.(Washington Post, New York Times, CNN and MSNBC),"All this time, Russia pointed to the obvious made-up nature of these insinuations," the report reads. Moscow had "fruitlessly" asked Washington to provide any hard proof of the allegations, and even offered help to investigate those claims, but "the US refused every single time."The Mueller report generally obliterated the Russiagate conspiracy theory, but it still claims that Russian "interference" in the election did happen, and that Russian military intelligence was complicit in "hacking" the DNC, as well as the private email account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta.