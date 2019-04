© Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images



The meeting likely hints at a more aggressive attempt to depose Maduro in the coming month,

A group dedicated to regime change in Venezuela held a secret meeting on overthrowing the country's government last week, according to reporting from The Grayzone Project.Journalist Max Blumenthal on Sunday revealed a list of meeting attendees he obtained over the weekend from a source.The list (in which the meeting is misdated as being on April 20) shows that the event, held at the, boasted as attendees members of the State Department, the Colombian and Brazilian embassies, members of the Venezuelan opposition, and other officials in the American national security state.The meeting comes after multiple failed attempts to depose the government of President Nicolas Maduro, who was elected in 2018. The President Donald Trump administration has made no secret of their intent to see Maduro gone - but thus far, nothing has worked."The CSIS meeting on 'Assessing the Use of Military Force in Venezuela,'" wrote Blumenthal,In the article, Blumenthal gave a brief overview of a number of the meeting's more prominent attendees,"Few of these figures are well known by the public, yet many have played an influential role in U.S. plans to destabilize Venezuela," explained Blumenthal.Also in attendance was opposition leader Juan Guaidó's envoy Carlos Vecchio. Vecchio's presence at the meeting prompted journalist Anya Parampil to muse as to whether it was standard operating procedure for "ambassadors" to solicit invasions of their own countries."Since when do 'ambassadors' help plan foreign invasions of their own country?" asked Parampil.Blumenthal told RT that his attempts to get attendees on the record about the details of the meeting were unsuccessful."They were extremely nervous that somebody in the media knew about the existence of this event," said Blumenthal.Blumenthal added."It really does show that military options are being seriously considered at this point," said Blumenthal.AntiWar writer Jason Ditz agreed."That the Trump Administration is considering attacking Venezuela as an option is no secret, as they tell reporters that much at seemingly every opportunity," Ditz wrote Watch Blumenthal's interview with RT: