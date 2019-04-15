© Shihao Mei/Unsplash

First heard 10pm, last heard 3am on night of 10th/11th April 2019. Repetitive trumpet/metal grinding sound that was at times very loud.



Woke up my children, and later me. Very strange. We live in Shirehampton, near Bristol Port so this could conceivably be big ships moored in the harbour making groaning noises, but otherwise I am not sure what to think! Was genuinely spooked by it. Sounds a lot like the 2018 Gothenburg video.



The roaring background noise is the M5 motorway which is somewhat dampening the strange sound. It was much clearer/louder in real life.





Another recording taken on 10/04/19:





On April 10, 2019, YouTuber user 'Peter The Pleater' recorded two strange sound events he heard at his home in Shirehampton, Bristol, UK: