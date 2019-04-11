Pakistan storm
© Twitter(@SAgovnews)
A powerful storm coupled with heavy winds struck northwest Pakistan killing at least eight persons and injuring 54 others, a disaster management official said Wednesday. According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three persons were killed in Peshawar, two in Swabi and one each in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.provinceand Mohmand districts.

Fifty-four people were injured in the storm due to collapse of trees and houses that struck Pakistanon Tuesday. Many houses were also damaged due to the storms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.province, the PDMA spokesman said. On February 22, at least 10 people were killed across the province and dozens injured in rain and snow-related incidents.