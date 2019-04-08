The local rescue operations centre told Lusa that at around 9am on Friday morning there were road closures between Piornos/Torre, Torre/Lagoa Comprida, Lagoa Comprida/Loriga and Lagoa Comprida/Cruzamento do Sabugueiro.
The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) is forecasting "periods of very cloudy sky with showers that may fall as hail and snow above 800/1,000 metres in the north and centre of the country ".
Also heavy snowfall in Monetalegre, Portugal today, April 7. Report via @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/1hjBMF4IAR— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 7, 2019
Spring snow in Bragança, Portugal (~700 m) on April 6. Report: Município de Bragança pic.twitter.com/f0z37PxkbW— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 7, 2019