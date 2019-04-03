Society's Child
NY Magazine's 'collusion' pusher mocked mercilessly for doubling down on his Russiagate conspiracy theory
RT
Wed, 03 Apr 2019 15:18 UTC
Proving that Russiagate is the conspiracy that just won't die - even in light of the Mueller report which found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia - New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait has revisited a piece he published in July 2018 in order to see how well it holds up today.
The article in question - which made the magazine's front cover - extravagantly contended that Trump could have been compromised by Moscow as far back as 1987. That claim holds up "extremely well" today according to Chait, who doubled down on Twitter on Tuesday, insisting that Russia holds "secret leverage" over Trump.
But Chait must have read a different summary of the Mueller report than everyone else. In his new piece, he asserts that rather than his "collusion" theories being debunked by the report, his "most important predictions and claims" were actually "vindicated." Indeed, the clairvoyant Chait claims that he was in fact "ahead of the interpretive curve" last summer and everyone else was just catching up.
Unsurprisingly, Chait was instantly ridiculed on Twitter. Journalist Glenn Greenwald joked that he should "make room for the Pulitzer," while Russiagate critic Aaron Mate wondered if the Mueller report had made any use of his "damning evidence" against Trump.
When NY Mag tweeted out the piece, it faced an onslaught of mocking responses. One Twitter user suggested that Chait's latest rant was probably ready to publish on Monday, but the editors held off "because it would cause too much April Fool's confusion."
One commenter dubbed Chait "the Alex Jones of NY Mag" while another urged the magazine to fire him, given that he has "no familiarity with facts or burden of proof."
Chait also insists in his new piece that journalists skeptical of Russiagate have not managed to debunk his "major conclusions" from last summer - but then again, it's difficult to debunk crazy theories that exist only in the minds of their hosts, as another Twitter user pointed out.
The secret "leverage" Russia has over Trump is "so amazingly hidden, it doesn't even really exist!" one person wrote.
"Strange definition of vindication," another said.
...and others just let gifs do the talking.
Reader Comments
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
- Lost in translation: CIA ad seeking Russian speakers mocked for bad grammar
- Resolution introduced by Democrats to impeach Trump
- May the force be with you! Star Wars tune played during Russian mayor's inauguration
- Irish government calls on army to tackle homeless problem
- Mueller Madness and the media pundits who got it the most wrong!
- 'It's easier to fly nude': Moscow airport police detain naked man who tried to board plane
- 'Justin Beaver' sighting portends bad news for Washingtonians!
- US psychiatric wards on alert for influx of deranged liberals should Mueller report not prove collusion
- Jonathan Pie: Brexit - What the f**k is going on?
- BREAKING: Everyone who opposes war is a Russian antisemite
- OCD mouse does midnight tidy of UK pensioner's workbench
- Leprechauns enjoy final St Patrick's Day having driven all snakes out of Ireland to Westminster
- The key to stopping mass shootings is to pass sensible legislation against thoughts and prayers says AOC
- New government guidelines require police supervision for knife use
- Bear bandit raids Siberian ranger hut in search of... a newspaper?
Quote of the Day
Our government has kept us in a perpetual state of fear - kept us in a continuous stampede of patriotic fervour - with the cry of grave national emergency. Always, there has been some terrible evil at home, or some monstrous foreign power that was going to gobble us up if we did not blindly rally behind it.
Recent Comments
US still clinging to "regime change" fantasy by occupying Syrian lands and threatening economic warfareus is in general clinging to the past
Correct me if I'm incorrect, but is it true or not true that the 'Western'* concept of the separation of church and state one that is...
These people are loony tunes. The Russians are behind EVERYTHING according to them. Crazy.
"The diet also caused the woman's weight to plunge to less than 90lbs (40kg)." First world problem. Being blithely unaware it's possible to starve...
Nah, the 'creepy' Joe Biden charges are Democratic Party spin to distract voters from Biden's advanced age. He'll be 78 years old right after the...