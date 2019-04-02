© Maryam Kamyab



Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Monday the US has banned the financial accounts of Iran Red Crescent, saying that such measure has troubled the relief efforts targeting the victims of the recent water torrents across the country.Ghasemi added.Noting that even in the most extreme cases, some banking systems remain unblocked so that the humanitarian aid can be provided to people through institutions such as the Red Cross and the Red Crescent, the official said thesaying that the US is waging "economic terrorism" against the Islamic Republic by impeding humanitarian measures targeting the victims of the natural disasters.Unprecedented heavy rains have caused floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks. Scores of people were killed and injured and a large number were displaced across Iran.According to Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli,