Netizens were up in arms this week grilling CNN boss Jeff Zucker who awkwardly defended his network's coverage of the Mueller probe, saying"We are not investigators. We are journalists, and our role is to report the facts as we know them, which is exactly what we did," Zucker said in light of the fact that the Robert Mueller investigation which CNN had harped on for the last two years found no evidence that Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia."A sitting president's own Justice Department investigated his campaign for collusion with a hostile nation," Zucker added in an apparent reference to Moscow. "That's not enormous because the media says so. That's enormous because it's unprecedented," he continued,Others were actually impressed with CNN:CNN chief correspondent Brian Stelter tried to contain some of the attacks, writing that "the meaning of the Zucker quote is obvious:His rescue effort was mostly in vain, however, as